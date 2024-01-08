Sheffield Wednesday striker looking set to make international bow after national decision
Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, looks set to make his international bow in the near future after receiving his maiden call-up.
The 18-year-old has enjoyed quite the few months at Hillsborough, quickly rising up the ranks from on-fire U21 striker to first choice first teamer under Danny Röhl, and the Star previously reported that his efforts had seen him become of interest to the Jamaican Football Association.
Now, with the next round of international fixtures not too far away, it’s understood that ‘Cadz’ has indeed been handed his first preliminary call-up to Jamaica’s U20 squad for their games against Martinique, Grenada and Bermuda next month, while the senior ranks are also keeping a very close eye on him.
Cadamarteri qualifies for the Reggae Boyz because of his Jamaican grandad, and while his own dad, Danny, turned out for England at youth level it looks as things stand like the oldest of his sons may be donning the yellow, green and black very soon.
A number of current and former Owls have turned out for Jamaica over the years, and their most recent senior squad saw Di’Shon Bernard named alongside ex Wednesday men such as Michael Hector and Michail Antonio.
The talented teen was left out of the side that beat Cardiff City over the weekend as Danny Röhl looked to give him a rest, but he is expected to be back in the mix in a few days’ time when the team travel down to Southampton for a very stern test at St. Mary’s.