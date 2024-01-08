Sheffield Wednesday in talks over permanent move for Premier League midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday fans are starting to see a bit of movement in the transfer window, and Conor Coventry is the latest name linked.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Star reported last week that the Owls were one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on the 23-year-old’s situation at West Ham after it became apparent that his current club were open to the idea of letting him move on, and on Sunday is was revealed that Wednesday had been given permission to open up talks with the midfielder.

Coventry, who will see his deal with the Hammers expire at the end of the season, is a UEFA Europa Conference League winner having featured during last year’s route to the final, but this season has been limited to time on the bench in the capital aside from one outing in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy for the U21s.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind there is a plan for him to try and get a move this month in order to go in search of more regular football, and The Star understands that Wednesday are in talks over a deal to try and get him on board at Hillsborough on a permanent deal rather than a loan.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has spent time out on loan with the likes of Peterborough United and Rotherham United during his career so far, but it would appear that the intention now is to try and set down some roots wherever his next move takes him.