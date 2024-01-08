Transfer decisions sees defender return to Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ciaran Brennan, has returned to club after his loan spell with Hartlepool United.

The 23-year-old centre back joined the Monkey Hangers last month on what was described as a 'short-term loan' in County Durham, though the actual length of his time wasn't confirmed at the time.

It turns out that Brennan's spell with the club would last just the one month, however, with it now being confirmed that his time there has now come to an end as he returns to his parent club at Middlewood Road.

A statement on their official website detailed the exit of four loan players this month, saying, "Charlie Seaman has returned to Doncaster Rovers following the termination of his loan by mutual consent. The right-back made 16 appearances during the first half of the season, scoring twice.

"Joe Mattock's loan at the Suit Direct Stadium has expired, and the defender has gone back to Harrogate Town after playing eight times for Pools... Zak Johnson, who made 12 appearances for Hartlepool, has returned to Sunderland upon the expiration of his loan which was cut short by a hamstring injury.

"Having joined on a short-term loan from Sheffield Wednesday, Ciaran Brennan has departed Pools after making five appearances. We thank all four players for their efforts and wish them the best of luck in the future."