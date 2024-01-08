Late heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies in 10-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coming off the back of their first loss in two months, Wednesday Ladies would have been hoping to get all three points on the board in order to apply further pressure to table-toppers Kiveton Park FC - b ut it was never going to be an easy feat coming up against last season’s league winners.

To diminish the threat of a physical side, Wednesday boss Kieron Lee opted to make three changes to his side, including an altered formation that saw Wednesday’s number 10, Heidi O’Reilly, playing in an unfamiliar striker position alongside Amy Broomhead, while Rachel Norsworthy was moved out wide.

The physical advantages of the highly experienced AFC Bentley side were quickly recognised after a golden opportunity fell for them in the form of a free header off a well-hit free kick 30-yards out, but Wednesday found their feet after their early defensive mishap, and went close from a corner. Despite this positive start, Lee urged his side to play with more of a high-line and push further out from the front.

Doing so against Bentley’s defence worked wonders, and the Owlesses soon found themselves in a three vs two situation as Broomhead was played in down the right. She found Izzy Rundle, who broke the deadlock 13 minutes into the first interval. The visitors seemed to be shaken by this early onslaught, and and minutes Broomhead added to her impressive goal tally for the season after the ball ricocheted to her, smashing it past the helpless away goalie.

It could have and maybe should have been three for Wednesday after a chance for Broomhead to bag a first half brace was squandered, and though the scoreline may suggest that there was one-way traffic at The Jubilee, Bentley were unfortunate to have not made a dent in it as their finish was not on a level to be challenging Wednesday keeper, Kirsty Tonner.

Prior to the 30-minute mark Wednesday had the ball in the net for a third time, Broomhead dispatching Eleanor Vessey, who saw her shot bundled in after the keeper failed to get a good grasp on it - but celebrations were cut short for the Wednesday captain following the call to disallow.

Defensively, Wednesday were dicing with death. Following a miscommunication between Tonner in-between the sticks and Rundle, in which the midfielder was intercepted, the away side found themself with a huge opportunity, however they couldn’t do anything with what was a golden chance to half the deficit. So despite the scare Wednesday Ladies went into the interval two goals to the good.

The hosts had a slow start to second stanza after coming out after the break, conceding a corner which proved costly after it resulted in a bullet header which gave Tonner no chance. But nerves were settled once again after a beautifully well-taken free kick from O’Reilly flew into the top corner and reinstated Wednesday’s two-goal cushion.

Bentley struggled to respond to this moment of brilliance and, as a result, suffered from the sheer brilliance of Kelsey Spink-Robinson who thundered a shot into the roof of the net on her home debut. The 16-year-old attacker gave the keeper no chance and, alongside her goal, was electric in pushing the away defence back. It was a performance that showcased how pivotal she could be for the side in weeks to come.

Bentley were down following the fourth goal, but most certainly not out. Tonner was called into action which a cracker of a shot from the away side’s number five, but met it with a wonder save on her birthday to keep the opponents at bay.

They weren't done, though, and in incredible fashion Spink-Robinson’s goal was to matched by the away side. Their number 11 hit an inch-perfect shot that looped over the keeper to cut the deficit, however moments later, O’Reilly was at it again, bagging her brace on the far right side of the pitch, curling one in the top corner to make it 5-2. Only she will be able to tell you if it was meant to be a shot or a cross.

With 10 minutes left of the game Wednesday were looking to run down the clock in what had been a five-star performance up until that point. But the Bentley side that ran away with the league last season began to truly show their colours as the game came to a close, and some relentless pressure on the home defence saw three goals shipped in quick succession.

The equaliser, which came with just 20 seconds left on the clock, will have come as a nightmare blow for the hosts, but all three occurred in a blink of an eye, and the latter proved controversial as an incident seconds before the goal saw midfielder Renée Simmonite-Scott down following a heavy collision.