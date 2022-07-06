Sheffield Wednesday striker backs Owls transfer work as Mallik Wilks interest continues

The man mountain forward, who made the controversial switch from near neighbours Rotherham United, joins an attack with the likes of Lee Gregory and Josh Windass, as well as Callum Paterson and Sylla Sow.

Further additions are forecast and the club are known to be chasing a deal for Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks.

Asked how important it was that the club continued a wave of momentum that has seen them bring in five senior players already, Smith told The Star: “That’s a question for the manager but the quality is there in the squad.

“They came close last year, I’m not exactly sure how many prominent players they’ve lost from last year but that core is still here.

“The manager has done really well so far in the transfer market but any targets you’ll have to speak to him about.”

There promises to be a great deal of competition for minutes next season, with each striker offering something a little different for Darren Moore to consider.

“Even at my age I still want to learn and get better,” Smith said. “Playing alongside good players like Greggers, Josh and a few others throughout the squad I think I’ll do that.

“I want to get better and better, pick things up and learn from situations with them. That can only bode well for me and the team.”

Smith’s availability record has been impressive to date and he joins a squad hoping to sidestep the sort of injury issues that cost them so dearly last season.

“I put in the miles on the training ground and made myself fit and available for selection,” he said.

“All these things can put you in the manager’s thoughts so hopefully I can keep myself fit and available.