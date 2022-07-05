Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts was a name continually linked with a loan move to the Hillsborough club back in January as the Owls sought to cover an injury crisis in defence.

The 20-year-old England youth international ticks a number of boxes when it comes to what Darren Moore was and continues to look for in a defensive addition in that he is adept at playing with the ball, is left-footed and has League One experience after a 2020/21 loan switch to Rochdale.

It is understood that there were times in the January window when it seemed Wednesday were leading the race for his signature amid interest from a handful of Championship sides only for the youngster to stay put and build experience on the bench and training with Brighton.

But a report via The Athletic suggests Roberts is closing in on a deal to sign for Wednesday’s League One rivals Derby County on a temporary basis despite that interest from S6.

It is that new Derby boss Liam Rosenior has leaned on the contacts he has at the South Coast club from his playing days to put the Rams in pole position to take Roberts on.