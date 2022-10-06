After a niggly quad issue, the handful forward is back in the team and alongside Lee Gregory is leading an attack he believes is as good as anything in what he says is perhaps the strongest third tier he’s seen.

The 30-year-old, who won promotion from the division with Rotherham United last season, jokingly admitted something of a battle with senior Owls staff over a decision to pull him out of the early stages of the season despite his desire to play through the niggle.

“It’s not so much butting heads with the manager,” Smith laughed in conversation with The Star. “It was more a little butting heads with the physio staff and then through the manager!

“It was a blessing in disguise. If I’d come back too early and my quad had gone and I’d made the injury longer than it needed to, that would have been horrific because I’m not so good at being injured.

“I’m glad the manager and the staff saw sense.

“Now I’m a few weeks past the injury, I’m playing in the team and scoring a few goals, you accept it. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but I’m happy that we came to that decision.

“Towards the back end of last season I was struggling with a little issue with my big toe but that’s pretty much all behind me now. All the quad stuff is behind me now.”

Much has been made of Darren Moore’s options up front and an embarrassment of riches including Smith, Gregory, Josh Windass, Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten.

But is it the best attack in League One?

“If it’s not it’s certainly got to be up there,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of talent throughout the league, it’s as good as I’ve seen League One although last season was up there.

“This season is as good if not better. There are some massive teams with massive players, some big name players.