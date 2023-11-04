Barry Bannan, captain of Sheffield Wednesday, says that the players have been really impressed by Danny Röhl’s impact – but admits that it’s hard work.

Fans watching the Owls’ last three games have seen an immediate improvement to the team after a tough start to the season, and they reaped the rewards on Sunday as they finally picked up their first win of the season in a 2-0 win over Rotherham United.

Today they face Bristol City as they go in search of their first away win of the campaign, and Bannan says that they’re still getting used to what the new manager wants from them, especially with regards to the intensity demanded.

Importantly, though, the Owls skipper says that everyone is on board with what the German is trying to do, and even with his own vast experience he says he’s still looking to learn more.

"All the boys have bought into it," Bannan told Sky Sports this week. "It’s hard, because we’re training at a higher tempo now and we need to get a little bit fitter. The last couple of games we’ve had people getting tired towards the 70-minute mark because of that intensity he wants.

"So it will take time but everybody has bought into it and that’s the way we want to play: play on the front foot and win the ball high up if we can. It’s been a breath of fresh air since he came in. I’m 33 and I’ve had a lot of coaches but I’m still learning and he’s really impressed the lads and we all want to do well for him."