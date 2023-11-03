If it ain’t broke... - Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to battle Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday are up against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, and they’re hoping to get their first away win of the season.

A 2-0 victory over Rotherham United on Sunday got the monkey off their back in terms of their winless start to the season, however it’s been five games since they even scored a goal away from home, and you have to go back to April’s win over Shrewsbury Town to find their last win at an away stadium.

It’s clear that manager, Danny Röhl, isn’t afraid to shift things about - he’s already used a back three and a back four - but as the old saying goes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

There may well be a couple of tweaks to his XI, maybe a change here or there, but here is the XI that we think the German might go for at Ashton Gate tomorrow: