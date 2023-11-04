News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

Danny Röhl’s kids enjoyed their first Sheffield Wednesday experience – and George Byers thanks Owls fans

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he wants every weekend to end with the club’s supporters having a ‘lovely Sunday’.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Röhl’s first game at Hillsborough ended in victory last weekend as the Owls ran out as 2-0 winners over Rotherham United, with a Michael Smith brace finally getting them their first win of the season.

The German’s family were there for the first time since he took over as Wednesday boss, and he joked afterwards that they may have to come to every game now because he’s ‘a bit superstitious’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

It was an extra special occasion for his two kids as well as they walked out alongside Owls shot-stopper, Cameron Dawson, both donning ‘Röhl’ on the back of their shirts as the Hillsborough crowd cheered out their boys.

“Those were my two kids, yeah,” he told The Star with a smile. “They enjoyed it, but so did my whole family. There was a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium with the massive fans, and this is what I like. Everyone was happy on Sunday, all of the fans.

“And that’s what I want for the future, for the fans to come to the stadium, watch a great game from our side, take a win, and then go home and have a lovely Sunday.”

Meanwhile, popular midfield man, George Byers, is on the same sort of wavelength too, saying that he and his teammates have talked about how the fans continue to get behind them even with them battling at the wrong end of the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said, “It’s amazing - and we’ve spoken about it as players. When you’re not getting the results the fans are still packing out away ends and coming to games, as a player there’s nothing better. Nothing beats a packed out away end, and you saw the game on Sunday.

“When you’re scrambling for results at the bottom of the league and you’re desperate for a win, those things really do push you on. So we’re all grateful for the support and we know that it’ll come again at the weekend. We’ve got to give the fans something to go home happy with.”

Related topics:George ByersHillsborough