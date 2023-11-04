Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he wants every weekend to end with the club’s supporters having a ‘lovely Sunday’.

Röhl’s first game at Hillsborough ended in victory last weekend as the Owls ran out as 2-0 winners over Rotherham United, with a Michael Smith brace finally getting them their first win of the season.

The German’s family were there for the first time since he took over as Wednesday boss, and he joked afterwards that they may have to come to every game now because he’s ‘a bit superstitious’.

It was an extra special occasion for his two kids as well as they walked out alongside Owls shot-stopper, Cameron Dawson, both donning ‘Röhl’ on the back of their shirts as the Hillsborough crowd cheered out their boys.

“Those were my two kids, yeah,” he told The Star with a smile. “They enjoyed it, but so did my whole family. There was a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium with the massive fans, and this is what I like. Everyone was happy on Sunday, all of the fans.

“And that’s what I want for the future, for the fans to come to the stadium, watch a great game from our side, take a win, and then go home and have a lovely Sunday.”

Meanwhile, popular midfield man, George Byers, is on the same sort of wavelength too, saying that he and his teammates have talked about how the fans continue to get behind them even with them battling at the wrong end of the table.

He said, “It’s amazing - and we’ve spoken about it as players. When you’re not getting the results the fans are still packing out away ends and coming to games, as a player there’s nothing better. Nothing beats a packed out away end, and you saw the game on Sunday.