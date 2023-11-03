Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, will get together this week for what the German called a ‘big meeting’.

Speaking after the important win over Rotherham United at the weekend, Röhl said that he had an appointment with Chansiri in the works, though didn’t go into any detail regarding what it was about.

Now, in his interview with The Star, Wednesday’s head honcho has explained that the meeting is to discuss an alternative coach after Nico Knaubel’s move to Hillsborough fell through, also revealed that they met the previous week to discuss the registration of Marvin Johnson.

“Normally we’ll have meetings,” the Owls owner said. “He’s going to talk to me about his staff and coaches, because one who was meant to be coming couldn’t come because of his visa… He wants to talk to me about his staff and other things.

“Last week he spoke to me about Johnson, and I told him it was up to him. I’d said from the start that it would be his decision whether he would be registered, saying that it would be his choice.”