Sheffield Wednesday starlet makes supporter plea ahead of big Sheffield United test

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United don’t tend to lock horns at senior level these days, but their U21s meet a couple of times a year.

Of late it has been the red side of the city that have come out on top, their academy ticking along nicely as they continually challenge for honours, however Wednesday’s youth side have had a strong start themselves in 2023/24 and will be eager to right some wrongs this time around.

The Owls and Blades meet at Hillsborough tonight at 7pm in their first encounter of the current campaign, and they do so with the city’s clubs occupying the top two spots in the Professional Development League North.

United won 1-0 and 3-0 in their two league games in 2022/23, but Sean Fusire – who will captain the side in blue and white this evening – says that he and his teammates are exciting for the clash. And he wants to see plenty of fans make the trip to S6 as well.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Fusire told the club’s YouTube channel. “It’s been a decent start to the season, but every year you know that this is going to be one of the biggest tests. All the boys are looking forward to it…

“We had a couple of games at Hillsborough at the start of the season, which we enjoyed, but it’s been a little while now since we played at the stadium. It’s a great opportunity, and obviously in a difficult game as well, it gives us a chance to show what we’re really made of. We’re looking forward to it because it’s the start of the season and people are expecting us to go there and do a decent job.

“We want as many people as we get to come down there and enjoy the match, and cheer us along. It’ll be difficult and there will be times where it’s not going the way we want, but trust us to get through it.”