It may not be moving as quickly as some Sheffield Wednesday fans would like, but the club’s pursuit of Danny Röhl as manager is still ongoing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Star reported over the weekend that the club had opened up talks with the German coach about coming on board as Xisco’s replacement, and while a number of reports since then have stated that it’s a done deal it’s understood that that is not yet the case.

It doesn’t mean that there isn’t hope from both parties that it will be, with Dejphon Chansiri and Röhl believed to be keen on getting something wrapped up at the earliest opportunity, however there are negotiations that need to be finalised and administrative issues to be cleared up before that can happen.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Bayern Munich coach remains the favourite for the post following his departure from the German national team, and if all goes to plan then he will be in place by the time the Owls face Watford on October 21st – a fixture that is now just over a week away.

Things can change quickly in football, and caveats are required everywhere, but as things stand there is still a confidence that Wednesday will get their man, as well as whatever technical team he opts to bring in alongside him. The matter could get wrapped up at any point.