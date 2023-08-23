Sheffield Wednesday star bemoans ‘silly goals’ but expects Owls upturn

Josh Windass says that ‘silly goals’ have cost Sheffield Wednesday this season so far, insisting that the Owls will start to turn things around soon.

Windass missed out on the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Preston North End over the weekend, but is expected to feature on Saturday when the Owls make the trip to Cardiff City for their second away game of the campaign.

Wednesday are yet to win their first point of the 2023/24 season, but their number 11 believes that things will change once they’ve got a few points on the board.

“It’s been fine,” Windass told Sky Bet when asked about stepping up to the Championship. “Obviously the results don’t suggest that, but most of us have played in this league before and we know what to expect.

“We have just been conceding silly goals and everything gets highlighted a lot more when you’re losing games. We probably conceded goals like this last year in League One, but we were scoring more and winning more, so it wasn’t highlighted. When we start winning games again, which I’m sure will be very soon, all of that will be forgotten.”

He went on to add, “We want to win as many games as we can this season. We don’t want to be down at the bottom of the league fighting to stay up, obviously if that’s the case then we’ll assess it and it’ll be a different outlook. For now, there have only been three games and people get carried away with the start of the season quite a lot.

“Obviously, you want to get your first win on the board very quickly and push on and we’ll be trying to do that and win as many games as we can. Personally, I just want to do the best I can for the team and score as many goals as possible.

“Obviously, it’s easier to score when the team is winning and you’re playing better football but as it stands, we need to get the team together, focus, and push on together.”