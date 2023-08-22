News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dramatic video shows oil tanker up in flames on M1 as road is closed
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Defender will miss Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Cardiff City

Cardiff City defender, Mahlon Romeo, will be missing in action when Sheffield Wednesday visit the Bluebirds this coming weekend.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The 27-year-old was given his first Championship start of the campaign over the weekend, coming in at right back as Erol Bulut sought a return to winning ways, and they very nearly came away from promotion favourites, Leicester City, with a point.

It wasn’t to be, though, with Cesare Casadei getting an injury time winner for the Foxes, before it went from bad to worse for Cardiff as Romeo was shown two quickfire yellow cards in the remaining minutes of added time as he was sent for an only slightly early bath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch our dedicated EFL show Everything but the Prem on Shots TV

His dismissal means that he won’t be available for selection at Cardiff City Stadium this coming Saturday, with Perry Ng potentially returning to the XI after he sat out Saturday’s encounter in Leicester.

Meanwhile, last season’s first choice goalkeeper, Ryan Allsop, is still on the comeback trail following his injury lay-off as he looks to try and force his way back in – though it may be that Jak Alnwick is still deemed to be more prepared for this weekend’s encounter with the Owls.

Wednesday have won both of their last two meetings with Cardiff, including a 2-0 away win when they most recently visiting CC Stadium in 2020, and haven’t lost on the road against the Bluebirds since a 2014 defeat when City’s Sean Morrison scored at both ends in a 2-1 loss for the Owls.

Saturday’s game is set for 3pm.

Related topics:Cardiff City