Defender will miss Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Cardiff City

The 27-year-old was given his first Championship start of the campaign over the weekend, coming in at right back as Erol Bulut sought a return to winning ways, and they very nearly came away from promotion favourites, Leicester City, with a point.

It wasn’t to be, though, with Cesare Casadei getting an injury time winner for the Foxes, before it went from bad to worse for Cardiff as Romeo was shown two quickfire yellow cards in the remaining minutes of added time as he was sent for an only slightly early bath.

His dismissal means that he won’t be available for selection at Cardiff City Stadium this coming Saturday, with Perry Ng potentially returning to the XI after he sat out Saturday’s encounter in Leicester.

Meanwhile, last season’s first choice goalkeeper, Ryan Allsop, is still on the comeback trail following his injury lay-off as he looks to try and force his way back in – though it may be that Jak Alnwick is still deemed to be more prepared for this weekend’s encounter with the Owls.

Wednesday have won both of their last two meetings with Cardiff, including a 2-0 away win when they most recently visiting CC Stadium in 2020, and haven’t lost on the road against the Bluebirds since a 2014 defeat when City’s Sean Morrison scored at both ends in a 2-1 loss for the Owls.