Pete McKee says that his new Sheffield Wednesday mural up in Hillsborough is a ‘celebration of being a Wednesday fan’.

McKee collaborated with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust to create an original painting of Jose Semedo’s iconic celebration against Sheffield United from the 2011/12 season as the Owls secured promotion out of League One at the expense of their bitter rivals.

The Trust and McKee came together with other members of the local community to make the project – which has been in the works for months – happen, and now it takes pride of place on many fans’ walk to the ground.

“This mural is very close to my heart,” McKee told The Star. “As with all my murals they’ve got a purpose to exist, and obviously this one - as a massive Wednesdayite - it was great to have the opportunity to do a large scale one. I have to thank the Supporters’ Trust for finding a wall and asking me to create it.

Leo Grayson, Mick Bannon, Glenn Poulton and Pete McKee after completing their Sheffield Wednesday mural.

“I also couldn’t have done it without the support of Glenn from A&P Decorating, as well as Dolphin, that supplied the scissor lift, and Mick that operated it. We’ve all worked as a team to help get this together. It was a piece of teamwork… It was like King passing to Worthington, him passing to Hirst, and into the back of the net. Goal.

“It’s a celebration of being a Wednesday fan, a statement to say that no matter who owns the club they’re purely custodians, the club belongs to the fans. We’re all Wednesday ’til we die, no matter where we are in the league, or who is running us, or which players are playing brilliantly or poorly. Wednesday fans will turn up through thick and thin, wind rain or fog and support them to the end… Jose Semedo is a great guy to include in it, and that iconic photograph of him.”

Meanwhile, Steve Jackson, one the volunteers who helped make the project happen, said, “We’re absolutely delighted to get this project off the ground. It started as an idea between a few Wednesday-supporting friends as a way of brightening up the area and creating an interesting focal point, not just for Owls fans, but for visitors to our area generally.

“Hillsborough Stadium and its surrounding area means a huge amount to every Wednesday fan, and it can be a hugely positive presence for many local residents and businesses. We were very keen to do something which reinforces that special bond and hopefully we’ve achieved that.

“We’ve worked hard to get this project off the ground and are extremely thankful to Pete McKee, Long Hing, Glenn Poulton of Allen & Poulton Decorating who did the yellow background, Dolphin Sheffield for allowing us to use their scissor lift and the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust for making it happen. It’s been a real team effort and one which everyone involved can be proud of.”