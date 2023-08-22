Sheffield Wednesday coach stars in new TV programme alongside former Watford striker

Sheffield Wednesday coach, Jordan Broadbent, is playing a key role in the BBC’s new series, Boot Dreams: Now or Never.

Broadbent, who is the Youth Development Phase Manager at Middlewood Road, is described as a ‘specialist in developing young talent’, and is working closely alongside coaching lead in the programme, Gifton Noel-Williams, as they look to give a group of budding footballers one last chance to step into the professional ranks.

The series features guest appearances from the likes of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, England captain, Millie Bright, and the huge personality of Adebayo Akinfenwa, all of whom try to help players rejected who have been released from professional clubs earn their last shot in the pro game.

Sheffield Wednesday coach, Jordan Broadbent, is part of the BBC’s new series, Boot Dreams: Now or Never. (Pic - BBC via @JordanBroadbent)

The Wednesday coach has plenty of experience in this sector having worked at Sheffield United and Barnsley in the past, as well as spending a period as manager of the world’s oldest football team, Sheffield FC.

Prior to his arrival at S6 in 2022, Broadbent had been the lead Youth Development Phase and Professional Development Phase coach at Bradford City, and his work saw him brought on board to work with former Watford striker, Noel-Williams, as well as head of women’s football for Burnley FC, Lola Ogunbote, and psychologist, Shaween Amin.

A couple of the young players on the programme have spent time in Sheffield during their fledgling careers, with Harrison Foulstone - a local lad - spending 12 years with the Blades before being released at 19, and Harvey Cullinan joining United at 16 after leaving Ireland to follow his dream.

Broadbent, a Wednesdayite himself, will be pleased to have seen the Owls’ youngsters solid start to the season, with the U21s drawing 2-2 with reigning champions, Millwall, last week and the U18s getting off to a winning start to their season on Monday as they beat Cardiff City 2-1.