Liam Palmer is well past the usual 10-year mark that usually leads to a testimonial, and he’s confirmed that talks are underway about potentially setting one up in the not-so-distant future.

The Owls defender had a fantastic campaign in 2022/23, winning a host of awards and playing a key role in his club’s promotion out of League One, and is now on the mend after minor surgery that he underwent over the summer.

‘Palms’ should probably have had a testimonial before now, but he says that he’d rather it took longer to put together in order to make sure that it’s done right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been spoken about,” Palmer told the Owls Heaven podcast. “It’s a little bit off schedule because it’s my thirteenth season as a professional, but there has been Covid or one thing or another. It’s been discussed with the powers that be, it’s all been ok’d, it’s just about trying to find the right opponent and not rushing it.

“I want it to be a bit more of a testimonial year rather than just a game, so we can involve charities, the local community, and things that are important to me. Charity is important to the Chairman as well.

“We want to take time to see how we can involved grassroots football and a few other things as well - we want it to be inclusive. So that’s where it’s at, it’s not something that I’m dealing with in too much detail - my agent has done them before - but hopefully something can get announced sooner rather than later. I want to make sure the timing is right and we get a good crowd.”

Palmer entered into the club’s top 15 appearance-makers of all time in his last season, and in the upcoming campaign will become one of only 13 people to have made over 400 appearances in Owls colours.

-------------------

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments