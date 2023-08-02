A big-money transfer of one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the country earlier this month has set up a ‘Battle of the Brothers’ at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Southampton to S6 under the lights in a clash that will kick-off the new EFL season live on Sky Sports.

The match is Wednesday’s first back in the Championship and will be Xisco’s first competitive match as Owls manager.

And it could see two brothers line up against one another for the first time after Shea Charles’ £10.5m switch from Manchester City to St Marys earlier this month.

Shea’s brother Pierce is a highly-rated 18-year-old goalkeeper at Wednesday, who has impressed Xisco no end in his performances during preseason. Cameron Dawson is expected to start in goal, though intensifying reports from Italy suggest a deal to bring AC Milan stopper Devis Vasquez in on loan is getting closer.

One man thoroughly looking forward to the clash is one of Southampton new boy Ryan Manning, who made the move across from Swansea City in the summer with managr Russell Martin.

He believes Hillsborough is an ideal setting for the eyes of the EFL to settle on the two sides - one who came down from the Premier League and Wednesday, who of course came up through the League One play-offs in the most remarkable fashion.

“I can’t wait for it to be honest, Sheffield Wednesday being back up in the Championship is another great stadium to play in,” Manning said.