How each Sheffield Wednesday player’s market value ranks

After failing to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, Sheffield Wednesday have had to rebuid this season as they look to enjoy a much more successful year.

The likes of Saido Berahino and Chey Dunkley were sent packing in the summer, while the Owls have welcomed the likes of Will Vaulks, Michael Smith and Akin Famewo. After spending less than £100k, Wednesday’s squad market value has plumetted and is now worth £11.2 million - around 53 per cent lower than the end of the previous campaign.

With that in mind, we have gathered the current value of every Sheffield Wednesday player according to Transfermarkt to see how their totla valuation is broken down.

Take a look below as we count up from the lowest value to the highest...

1 . David Stockdale Market value: £132k

2 . Akin Famewo Market value: £220k

3 . Lee Gregory Market value: £220k

4 . Cameron Dawson Market value: £264k