Sheffield Wednesday fans were worried when they lost Mark McGuinness, but Akin Famewo has gone a long way to easing their concerns.

Wednesdayites were devastated to see McGuinness head back to Cardiff City earlier this month as his loan was cut short, and there were plenty of eyes on Famewo as he was asked to slot into the backline after a lengthy period out on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old has been almost faultless since his return, though, helping the Owls to two clean sheets against Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town, barely putting a foot wrong in either game.

Liam Palmer, who has lined up alongside him and Dominic Iorfa in the three central roles, was full of praise for the former Charlton Athletic man, revealing the extra work that he put in in order to make sure he was ready to go.

“Akin has come back in and seamlessly slotted into the backline,” he told The Star. “It’s what the manager expects and what he wants...

“Obviously with Macca, we’re gutted he went back and he’s a bit miss for us - he’s been a giant of a player over the weeks before he left - but I know how hard Akin has worked as part of his rehab. It’s been morning, noon and night. He’s one of the hardest-working that I’ve ever seen in terms of what he does in the gym, and that’s paying dividends now that he’s got his chance.

“That’s the nature of it, you’ve got to be ready - even in those dark times, and when the lads are training and you’re stuck in the gym. I’m glad he’s back in the team and doing well.”

Akin Famewo has been a standout performer for Sheffield Wednesday since returning to the side. (Steve Ellis)

Famewo is likely to line up against Fleetwood again this weekend when FA Cup action returns to Hillsborough, with the Owls out to extend their 20-game unbeaten run and book their spot in the next round of the competition along the way.

