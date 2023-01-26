An unexpected free week has opened up new possibilities for Darren Moore when it comes to what side he could pick for the FA Cup visit of Fleetwood Town this week as the Owls look to go 21 matches unbeaten.

Their imperious form has seen the Owls have burst into the top two of the League One table and having defeated Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United at the previous stage, they have every chance of hopping into the fifth round.

The Cod Army make their second trip to Hillsborough in seven days having been outdone in a controlled 1-0 Wednesday win last weekend.

While all the expected noises have been made on taking one match at a time and that no game is more important than another, Moore may well have half an eye – a quarter-eye perhaps – on next weekend’s visit of table-topping Plymouth Argyle.

With a smaller squad to shuffle the pack with, will the temptation be there to make a handful of changes?

We’ve had a go at selecting the team the Owls might plump for with a money-spinning spot in the fifth round at stake.

GK - Cameron Dawson It's a cup game and David Stockdale is waiting in the wings hopeful of the chance to impress - but why change it? Dawson has been outstanding since his return to the side. Look, it's a cup game and anything could happen - that goes for entire side - but surely the lifelong Wednesdayite gets the chance to continue.

RCB - Liam Palmer Wednesday's Mr Reliable. The back three have performed with real steel since their enforced pulling together since Mark McGuinness' bolt back to Cardiff and much of that is down to Palmer's steady hand on the tiller. As with all three of them, if Moore was to rotate - who would come in?

CB - Dominic Iorfa He's been excellent, hasn't he? If Moore was to rest a defender, Famewo may well be the man given his only recent return to the cut and thrust of senior football - but who would come in? Iorfa deserves the chance to continue his fine form.

LCB - Akin Famewo This is where the sports science guys earn their corn, isn't it? Two starts into a comeback from a five-month lay-off, Famewo may well have to be carefully managed back and with the adrenaline of his return fading, this could be a good one to sit out. In his place? Jaden Brown maybe? The options aren't exactly plentiful.