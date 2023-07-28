‘Means a lot’ – Sheffield Wednesday man delighted to extend Owls stay

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Callum Paterson, says that he was delighted to get his Owls contractual situation sorted so early after last season finished.

The Scot’s extension was confirmed shortly after the club had secured promotion out of League One via the play-offs, with his new contract believed to see him through until 2025 at Hillsborough all being well.

In the past the 28-year-old had spoken about a desire to put down some roots with his wife, to whom he was married last year, and he says that he was delighted to get things wrapped up so that he is now able to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It means a lot for any player to get their contract sorted,” he told The Star. “And to know that you’ve not got anything to worry about over the summer. There’s nothing worse than being in limbo over the summer when you’re either without a club or waiting for a club to respond. So thankfully I got it done early doors and could enjoy my honeymoon in peace!

“Settling here was something that I was always planning to do in the hope that I’d get a new contract in the long run. Now that that is sorted I can fully settle down and kick on.”

Paterson has featured regularly in the Owls’ preseason under Xisco, performing his usual role as a utility player that has seen him used all over the pitch by the new Wednesday manager, and he has reiterated once more that he’ll always do whatever is required of him for the team.

"It’s still been a utility role for me at the moment,” ‘Pato’ said with a wry smile. “But we’ll see what happens. Like I’ve said, every time I play I’ll play wherever, so we’ll see what the future holds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday now have just one preseason fixture left before their 2023/24 campaign gets underway against Southampton on August 4th, with Luton Town visiting Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon in what will be the manager’s first game on home soil following a handful of away games as he got to grips with the squad.