Sheffield Wednesday in ‘talks’ over move for AC Milan goalkeeper

According to reports in Italy, Sheffield Wednesday are in ‘ongoing talks’ over a loan move for AC Milan goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez.

The 25-year-old joined the Italian giants back in January, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and it would appear that there is a chance that they’d be willing to let him go out on loan in order to get some more minutes under his belt.

At 6ft 5 the Colombian is quite the figure, and earlier this year he received his maiden call up to the national team - though he didn’t go on to feature against either South Korea or Japan.

Formerly of Club Guarani in Paraguay, Milan paid a reported fee of around $500,000 for him in January, and with a long-term deal it’s likely that they see him as more as one for the future rather than being direct competition for the likes of Mike Maignan.

Esteemed journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to reveal the interest, saying, “Talks ongoing between Milan and SWFC for goalkeeper Devis Vasquez to join the English side on loan."