Barry Bannan excited for Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘aggressive’ style under Xisco

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that he is excited to be part of the footballing style that Xisco wants the Owls to play this season.

The Spaniard has been in his post for just over three weeks now and has spent a lot of time out on the training ground with his players since his arrival, both at Middlewood Road and their preseason camp in Spain earlier this month.

He’s been full of praise for Bannan and his qualities on the pitch, reaffirming that he will remain as captain, and the Owls skipper has revealed that they share a similar vision in how they like football to be played.

Speaking to the media, Bannan explained, “He wants aggressive, front-foot football - you can see it with his sessions, because they’re short and sharp, but really intense, which will build up our intensity. He wants to be taking it to teams, and that’s what we want as footballers - we want to be on the front foot, attacking, scoring goals, winning the ball high up and keeping possession.

“The way he wants to play suits me down to a tee, personally, I like his vision on football, it’s pretty similar to mine, so yeah, I’m excited for it.”

Bannan is expected to start once again for Wednesday this afternoon when they take on Luton Town in their final preseason friendly, a game which will also be the first time that Xisco will walk out in front of supporters at Hillsborough.