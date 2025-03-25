Chris Kirkland had a very eventful time at Sheffield Wednesday, and he joined us on the latest All Wednesday to discuss his spell at Hillsborough.

Amongst other things the former Liverpool goalkeeper spoke about the noise at Hillsborough, the changing room he was part of at S6, and opens up on the sorry scenes against Leeds United where a fan ran onto the pitch and assaulted him during a game.

‘Kirky’ also spoke honestly about a tough time for him at Wednesday, one where he became addicted to painkillers and started a battle that he has bravely fought ever since. Through a whole host of charity work and various other outlets he’s winning that battle, in this episode he discusses what it’s been like, and one of his biggest regrets during his time with the Owls.

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann