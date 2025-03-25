Sheffield Wednesday ticket allocation lowered after monster away day in 2024

Around 7,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans made the trip to Blackburn Rovers last season, but that may not be the case this time around.

The Owls faced Rovers in April of last year en route to completing an incredible great escape in the Championship, with the thousands of Wednesdayites enjoying a fantastic away day at Ewood Park as Danny Röhl’s side pulled off a 3-1 win in Lancashire that had huge repercussions in their survival bid.

Wednesday were originally given an allocation of 4,000 tickets for that fixture last year, but after they were sold out they were given 3,000 more - all of which got sold as well. It looks like things have been flipped around this season.

The club explained today, “The Owls travel to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday 8 April (7:45pm) in the Sky Bet Championship and ticket details have been confirmed. SWFC have received an initial allocation of 3,000 tickets in the Lower Tier for this fixture.”

Whether the amount of tickets available will be increased should the 3,000 sell out remains to be seen, however it could be that the demand is not quite so great given that there isn’t so much on the line this time around. Fans of the Owls have travelled superbly for many seasons now, selling out stadiums up and down the country, and Röhl will be hoping for more of the same as they do try and push for an unlikely spot in the play-offs.

Wednesday have two games to play between now and then, away at Cardiff City and then at home to Hull City, and with six games left to play after that the club will certainly have a better idea of what their ambitions can be in the final push for 2024/25.

