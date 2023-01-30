Celtic defender open to Sheffield Wednesday switch after Owls' loan enquiry

Sheffield Wednesday are looking at trying to get Celtic defender, Stephen Welsh, in as a late loan transfer – and it’s thought he’d be open to the move.

There isn’t too long left until the window slams shut at 11pm, and Darren Moore has said that he’d like to get ‘one or two’ more faces through the door to add to the signing of defender, Aden Flint.

It’s thought that a striker and potentially a right wingback are the club’s top priorities, but it’s always been said that the Owls would look to strengthen any position if it was thought that the quality of the team could be improved.

In search of quality, it’s been reported by The Scotsman that Welsh has made his way onto their list of potential targets, with the young centre back ticking a lot of boxes for Moore given his ball-playing style and experience playing for a big club.

But it won’t be an easy deal to try and get done, especially with manager, Ange Postecoglou, apparently reluctant to let his fourth-choice centre back leave – though that could change if there is the possibility of him getting regular game time elsewhere.

Welsh, 23, has played just four league games this season, but may need to be called upon for the remainder of Celtic’s treble-chasing campaign.

According to The Scotsman, the boyhood Bhoys fan has plenty of other potential suitors in England and Scotland, while Udinese in Serie A and French Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse have also been touted as possible destinations should he move on until the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday have shown an interest in signing Celtic's Stephen Welsh on loan. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, The Star understands that the centre back would be open to a switch to Sheffield should the two teams agree after an enquiry was made - but that's still a way off at this point in time.

