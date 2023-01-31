Stretch and yawn, adjust that bright yellow tie in the mirror and brace yourselves. It’s deadline day once again.

There have been exciting deadline days in Sheffield Wednesday’s recent past and there have been incredibly slow deadline days in Sheffield Wednesday’s recent past.

The fact is that the Owls are trying to get some business done and would like ‘one or two’ in before the ball drops at 11pm tonight.

Here’s what to expect as we understand it waking up on Tuesday morning.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on August 01, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Give us a quick re-cap, then..

Alex Mighten was sent back to Nottingham Forest after a stop-start stint at S6. Mark McGuinness was recalled, then stalled, then went straight into the Cardiff team after a standout few months.

Two down, and all quiet – Wednesday have been working on deals in the background for weeks and made clear form the outset it wasn’t a case of being caught cold – rather that their targets would likely become available late on in the month.

There were injuries to Barry Bannan and George Byers that left Wednesday lighter in midfield but they appear to be all but there in terms of recovery, which is more than can be said for Reece James – out for a few weeks – and Michael Ihiekwe, whose issue is far worse than first thought.

Concern over numbers at the back prompted the Owls to reconsider their stance on free agent Michael Hector, which as things stand isn’t understood to be a deal going anywhere fast.

The one deal done so far is to bring in Aden Flint from Stoke, signed on loan for the rest of the campaign. He made his second Owls debut from the bench over the weekend.

That’s where we’re at.

Righto, so what deals are in the works?

Last night The Star reported Wednesday’s interest in Celtic defender Stephen Welsh and more – they’ve lodged an enquiry and the 23-year-old is keen on the switch should things fall that way.

It comes after their hunt for another defender saw them take former player of the year Hector on trial.

The Star’s understanding is that exploratory talks on that front weren’t all that smooth and Hector didn’t train with the club at the back end of last week – though Moore confirmed any potential deal was far from off the table and free agent deals can be sussed after the deadline.

It seems unlikely at this stage that QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong will be sailing in to add something to the attack. Wednesday had been keen on him but as things stand the Rs won’t be letting him go due to an issue with his fellow forward Lyndon Dykes.

What else? There’s almost certainly plenty in the works behind the scenes as per comments by the Owls boss over the weekend.

What is Moore after, then?

‘One or two’ more, he said. The suggestion is – if a lot of moving parts fall in exactly the right way – maybe even three.

The Star reported that a striker of a different skillset to their current stable and cover at right wing-back are possible additions the club are looking into, with another body in defence clearly a priority.

With Flint in, there’s a feeling it would be no cause for meltdown even if nothing were to happen today. But a couple of new bodies would be helpful with a busy and competitive run-in.

He’s said on a number of occasions – Wednesday must finish the window stronger than they started it. In terms of numbers alone, that means one or two more.

Is there money to spend?

Maybe, but only if a really nice deal pops up.

Moore suggested earlier this month that Wednesday were shopping in the loan market and it seems their business has been angled this way given his comments about clubs allowing players to be released.

Most of the rumour mill have been centred on players potentially available for loan and there’s room in the squad for more temporary faces, with only Reece James and Aden Flint taking spots in a matchday quota of five.

Any outgoings?

The last couple of deadline days have seen Wednesday bring nobody in – with the only stories being the late outgoings of Lewis Wing and Alex Hunt.

In the case of Wing in particular that was something that was no forecast at the start of the day so a lot can change very quickly – but as things stand the exit of any Wednesday player looks unlikely.

If Hearts slap a decent offer on the table for Callum Paterson then Moore hasn’t entirely ruled that one out, but even then it would be dependent on a forward coming in and the Owls boss has already said he doesn’t want to lose him anyway.

How will Wednesday look at 11pm this evening?

It’s the million-dollar (or should that be ‘undisclosed fee’) question.