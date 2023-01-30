Here we go then, the final merry dance of the transfer window is once again upon us.
Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business in this, the winter window of 2023, looks set to bleed into the final day and with Dejphon Chansiri in the country it looks likely the club will add to a list of 11 incoming transfers completed on winter deadline day since he took ownership in January 2015.
Some were good, some were bad, some passed us by in a moment.
Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of every deadline day addition made in what has been a white-knuckle era for Wednesday.
1. He's backed Wednesday plenty over the years..
..and on occasion, the deals have been done late - very late indeed. But how have the deadline day incomings fared since Dejphon Chansiri took ownership of Sheffield Wednesday in early 2015? Let' take a look..
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Felipe Melo
The fourth signing of a manic deadline day in 2015, midfielder Melo was scrambled over the line in a permanent move from Portuguese side Moreirenses on a monster-length three-and-a-half year contract. Played only six times and suffered a horror knee injury in November of the same year that effectively ended his time in South Yorkshire. Went back to Portugal first on loan with Paços de Ferreira before a full transfer switch to G.D. Chaves in 2017. Now 33, he represents Vilafranquense in the Portugues second tier.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Sergiu Buș
Another of the additions brought in on Chansiri's very first deadline day in January 2015, Romanian u21 international Buș arrived from CSKA Sofia and scored once in 10 appearances for the Owls in a difficult stint. Left the club a year on from his signing and has since played in Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea and back in Romania. Spoke out in 2020 about alleged racism in the dressing room in which he claims he was made the butt of jokes calling him a gypsy.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Marnick Vermijl
Another signing of the manic winter window of 2015, Belgian youth cap defender Vermijl joined from Manchester United on undisclosed terms - again on a three-and-a-half year deal. He played only 10 times for Wednesday before Carlos Carvalhal took a look at him and move him on to Preston North End, initially on loan. Moved there permanently in 2016 and has since played for Scunthorpe United and MVV. Now at Thes Sport in the Belgian third tier aged 31.
Photo: Steve Ellis