3 . Sergiu Buș

Another of the additions brought in on Chansiri's very first deadline day in January 2015, Romanian u21 international Buș arrived from CSKA Sofia and scored once in 10 appearances for the Owls in a difficult stint. Left the club a year on from his signing and has since played in Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea and back in Romania. Spoke out in 2020 about alleged racism in the dressing room in which he claims he was made the butt of jokes calling him a gypsy.

Photo: Steve Ellis