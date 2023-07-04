Sheffield Wednesday set for second Spanish friendly as Owls head away for preseason

Sheffield Wednesday look set to face another Spanish side on their preseason trip later this month, with a game against CD Eldense on the horizon.

The Owls will jet out to Spain on July 15th for a week-long warm weather camp in Murcia, and the hope is that the new manager will have been appointed in time for him to use it as a way to get to know his players ahead of the upcoming season.

It has previously been confirmed that Wednesday will face Real Murcia on July 18th at Pinatar Arena, a match that will kick off at 7pm UK time, after games closer to home against York City and Chesterfield.

Now, with the start of the 2023/24 season just a month away, it has been revealed by the Pinatar Arena’s social media that the Owls will face CD Eldense on July 21st before they fly home, with that game set for a 11am (UK time) kick off. Azulgranas are a Segunda División RFEF outfit, playing their football in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Tickets for both games are now on sale for €5 and €10, with fans encouraged to get down to the stadium that lies on the border between Murcia and Valencia in the south east of Spain.