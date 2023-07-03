Plymouth Argyle sign former Sheffield Wednesday man as recruitment drive continues

The 22-year-old centre back had been offered a new deal at Goodison Park, however it has now been confirmed that he’s opted against signing on in Liverpool and instead joined the Pilgrims following their promotion into the Championship last season.

Gibson spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Hillsborough, but made just six appearances due to some very unfortunate injuries along the way. Last season he impressed at Bristol Rovers, and will now be keen to do the same at Home Park in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyle manager, Steven Schumacher told the club’s website, “Lewis is an outstanding young defender who has excellent pedigree having come through the youth set-ups at two Premier League clubs.

“He has also had a number of loan spells in the Football League that have developed him in to the player he is today. We are signing a ball-playing central defender who has his best years ahead of him and has so much room for development.