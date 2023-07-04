News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

‘More to come’ – Sheffield Wednesday delighted after two sign on for 2023/24

Sheffield Wednesday’s Academy Manager, Steve Haslam, is delighted to see both Mackenzie Maltby and Jay Glover sign new contracts at the club.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

It was confirmed over the weekend that the young Owls pair had agreed to stick around at S6 after being offered fresh terms at Hillsborough, and they’ll both be looking to make their mark this season when given the chance.

Maltby, 18, and Glover, 20, both spoke of their pride at extending their stay at their boyhood club, and Haslam has heaped praise on the pair as they settle in for another season in blue and white.

Read More
Wednesday’s full 17-man senior squad as York City friendly approaches
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Mackenzie has been with us for a long time, he’s come up from the schoolboy programme,” he told the club’s official website. “He’s come out of his scholarship really well and captained the U18s last year, so it shows that he has the respect of the staff and his colleagues.

“His standards are high on a day-to-day basis, he’s got a good character and he’ll go into the U21 squad and look to develop further…

“Jay is a couple of years older than Mackenzie and he’s been involved with the first team, he’s played some games in the cup and he’s been on the bench… We think there’s more to come from Jay, it’s up to us a group of staff to support his development and ultimately for him to buy into what we’re trying to do.

“He’s had exposure being around the senior professionals, he’ll learnt from those experiences and now he’ll look to kick on.”

Steven Haslam is pleased to see two Sheffield Wednesday academy players extend their stay at the club.Steven Haslam is pleased to see two Sheffield Wednesday academy players extend their stay at the club.
Steven Haslam is pleased to see two Sheffield Wednesday academy players extend their stay at the club.

MORE: Talented teen amongst those looking to impress in Owls’ senior ranks

Related topics:Hillsborough