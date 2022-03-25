Sheffield Wednesday set for boost as attacker gets registered with the EFL

The 24-year-old, who has played 13 League One games whilst on loan from Queens Park Rangers this season, hasn’t made it into a Wednesday matchday squad at all since the turn of the year, was left unregistered following his injury, but Darren Moore has now confirmed that he's back in the squad list and on the verge of being back in contention.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls manager gave an update on the attacker, saying, “Mide is back now, back training with us. But we think we’ll give him another seven days, let him train some more, and from there he’ll be another option for us.

“It’d be good to get him back, an attacking option off the left for us. It’s good that he’s had this week to train, and we’ll look at next week to try and put an in-house game on for him. If he can come through that then he’ll added back to the group.”

Shodipo has had a tough season on loan at Hillsborough with injuries meaning that he has been unable to play the amount of games that he would have liked, however his imminent return will certainly be seen as a boost after fellow attacker, Josh Windass, suffered a setback in his own recovery recently.

The QPR man won’t be ready for Cheltenham Town’s visit to Hillsborough this weekend, but could potentially be available for the visit of AFC Wimbledon next week.