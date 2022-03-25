The 32-year-old Owls skipper joined the club on a one-year deal back in 2015, going on to become a firm fan favourite at Hillsborough with countless impressive performances and some incredible goals.

Bannan is second to only Liam Palmer in terms of games played at Wednesday within the current crop, and he admits that he feels incredibly proud to be on the verge of a major milestone in blue and white going into the game against the Robins on Saturday.

"300 games is a lot in a career, never mind at one club,” he told the media. “So it’s a big achievement, especially at a big club like this. I’m proud, and my family is proud as well.

“It’s amazing. It makes you push that bit extra… I was singing other players names when I was supporting Celtic as a kid, so for it to be on the other foot - with me being sung about - it doesn’t really sink in.

“Chloe didn’t really know much about football until she came to Sheffield Wednesday games, and when she hears people singing her future husband’s name it’s something that touches her as well.

“My daughter picked up on it quickly as well - she doesn’t really know what it’s about, but she knows the song now. It’s amazing, it’s why I’ve got so much love for this club - because they show it me in abundance.”

And there’s no getting away from his song now, he revealed, revealing that his little girl’s got her own version that she likes to sing.

"I hear it a lot at home now, with my daughter,” Bannan said with a smile. “She’s got her own version now and she throws her name into it. It’s one of her favourite songs and it’s stuck in her head. It’s good that she knows it.”