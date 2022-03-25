Gutted Josh Windass being assessed by Sheffield Wednesday with season in doubt

The Owls attacker, who has had a tough season on the injury front as he battled with his hamstring, was due to make his return to action against Cheltenham Town this coming weekend, but that will no longer be the case.

It was reported by The Star on Thursday that the 28-year-old had had a reoccurrence of the problem that has troubled him this season, and now Moore has revealed that he’ll be assessed in the ‘next few days’ before it is known just how long he’ll be out of action for, and whether the rest of his 2021/22 season is at risk.

Speaking to the media today, Moore explained, “We had a little setback with Josh in the week in training. We are going to assess him and see over the next few days with the reports and what comes back with him.

“It is too early to say whether he will miss the rest of the season. We have taken him out of training and we will make an assessment of him in the next few days.”

The Owls boss also went on to say that Windass is gutted to have suffered his setback, adding, “He’s got the bit between his teeth and he really wants to come back - but not only that, when you see the season we’ve had and some of the play, as an offensive player he wants to be part of it and back into it.

“He’s a player who wants to play, and he wants to contribute. He’s been ok, but the frustrating thing for him though is that he just wants to get back.”

Josh Windass faces a lengthier spell out for Sheffield Wednesday.

Fans will be hoping that the attacker can get himself back in contention before the season is out, but with only eight games left to play he is running out of time to add to his impressive goals per game tally that he’s racked up when he has been available this season.