Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday exit sees the Owls on the hunt for a new manager, and Carlos Carvalhal is currently out of work…

Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, is currently on the lookout for Moore’s replacement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and The Star understands that the idea of trying to bring Carvalhal back to the club is one that’s been mooted.

The Portuguese former Swansea City manager left his role at Celta Vigo this month as he looks for the next chapter of his career, and there’s a strong chance that he feels a sense of having unfinished business at Hillsborough having twice taken them into the Championship play-offs during his previous spell.

In his 131 games in charge of the Owls Carvalhal won 56 matches and lost 38, reaching the play-off final in 2016 and the semifinals in 2017 before a difficult 2017/18 campaign saw him leave on Christmas Eve.

Now, with Wednesday on the hunt for Moore’s successor, it would appear that Carvalhal’s name is in the hat for a potential second stint at Hillsborough as Chansiri considers his options, though it remains to be seen at this point whether things will move beyond that.