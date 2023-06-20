Transfer policy played key part in Sheffield Wednesday’s shock Darren Moore decision

Sheffield Wednesday once again find themselves at a crossroads as they approach the 2023/24 season without a manager following Darren Moore’s shock exit.

The Owls caught many off guard on Monday evening when it was confirmed that Moore would be leaving his role at the club despite his successful promotion-push out of League One, with fans questioning how a situation like this could arise after what has happened over the last month.

Multiple sources have suggested that a large part of the issue lies with the transfer policy going forward, with Moore and Chansiri believed to be at odds with regards to what was needed for the upcoming campaign – the Star being informed that the two were sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in January the Owls boss made it clear that he wanted to finish the window stronger than they went into it but they made just one signing, Aden Flint, and it was always felt that that could come back to haunt them as they went on to miss out on the top two and gaining promotion only via the play-offs.

Meetings between the two have been taking place over the past week as they discussed the way forward, with The Star understanding that Moore wanted to bring in over 10 new players in order for them to be competitive during their Championship return.

Though the idea of a genuine ‘mutual consent’ is rare in football these days, sources have suggested that – after their meetings – it was decided that a parting of ways would be best for the situation given their differences, and the understanding is that it was an amicable end to what has ultimately been a successful relationship.