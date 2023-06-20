News you can trust since 1887
‘Second to none’ – Barry Bannan bids farewell to Sheffield Wednesday manager as teammate says thanks

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has thanked departing Owls manager, Darren Moore, after his record-breaking spell with the club.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST

Moore’s exit from Hillsborough was confirmed on Monday night in a surprise turn of events that caught the football fraternity off guard, and The Star understands that there was shock amongst the players as well following their successful promotion-winning campaign.

Bannan played more games under Moore than any other manager in his career, also scoring more goals and getting more assists, and he took to Instagram in the early hours of the morning to wish him luck for whatever comes next in his career.

“You broke records,” the Owls skipper said. “You were a part of history, and more importantly – as a person – second to none. Thanks Gaffer, and all the best in your future.”

Meanwhile, reigning Player of the Season, and club stalwart, Liam Palmer, posted a short message of his own on Instagram, simply saying, “Thank you for everything, Gaffer.”

Like Bannan. ‘Palms’ played more, scored more and created more under the former Owls boss than any other in his long history at the club, with Moore the first manager to use him over 100 times across all competitions.

The exit throws Wednesday into serious uncertainty with the new season just six weeks away, and now fans await news with bated breath regarding who will be coming in to replace him ahead of the club’s first season back up in the Championship.

Related topics:Barry BannanDarren MooreHillsborough