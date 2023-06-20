Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has thanked departing Owls manager, Darren Moore, after his record-breaking spell with the club.

Moore’s exit from Hillsborough was confirmed on Monday night in a surprise turn of events that caught the football fraternity off guard, and The Star understands that there was shock amongst the players as well following their successful promotion-winning campaign.

Bannan played more games under Moore than any other manager in his career, also scoring more goals and getting more assists, and he took to Instagram in the early hours of the morning to wish him luck for whatever comes next in his career.

“You broke records,” the Owls skipper said. “You were a part of history, and more importantly – as a person – second to none. Thanks Gaffer, and all the best in your future.”

Meanwhile, reigning Player of the Season, and club stalwart, Liam Palmer, posted a short message of his own on Instagram, simply saying, “Thank you for everything, Gaffer.”

Like Bannan. ‘Palms’ played more, scored more and created more under the former Owls boss than any other in his long history at the club, with Moore the first manager to use him over 100 times across all competitions.