George Byers has thanked Darren Moore for bringing him to Sheffield Wednesday as he bids farewell to the departing Owls manager.

Wednesday are without a man at the helm going into the 2023/24 campaign, Moore leaving his role on Monday evening in a move that shocked the football fraternity in England following promotion into the Championship.

The likes of Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer have all taken to social media to say goodbye to the man who guided them to a play-off final victory, and now fan favourite, Byers, has praised his ability to ‘get the best’ out of him as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his Instagram stories today, the Owls midfielder said, “Brought me to this fantastic football club, and always knew how to get the best out of me. Thank you for everything, Gaffer.”

Byers has played more games under Moore (56) than he has any other manager in his senior career so far, as well as getting the most goal contributions (18) that he’s achieved up until now.

Wednesday now begin their hunt for a new manager to replace the former Owls boss, with Dejphon Chansiri no doubt eager to get a deal quickly so that the new man can get his feet under the door with as much time as possible before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.