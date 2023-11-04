Sheffield Wednesday selection blow as star misses out on Owls XI v Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday will be without key player, Josh Windass, when they take on Bristol City this afternoon.
The Owls attacker has been key to the improvements that have been made under Danny Röhl since his arrival at Hillsborough, but he’s not in the squad at all at Ashton Gate as Wednesday take aim at landing their first away win of the season.
Röhl told the media on Thursday that they had no injury concerns heading into the game, however they will have had a training session on Friday before departing for Bristol on the team bus. It may be that Windass sustained a knock there, however more will be known when the manager does his post-match press conference.
Djeidi Gassama comes in for the number 11 as the only change from the side that beat Rotherham United 2-0, and Ashley Fletcher is back on the bench as well.
Here’s how the teams line up:
