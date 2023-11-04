News you can trust since 1887
Chansiri issues statement over Owls' HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Sheffield Wednesday selection blow as star misses out on Owls XI v Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday will be without key player, Josh Windass, when they take on Bristol City this afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
The Owls attacker has been key to the improvements that have been made under Danny Röhl since his arrival at Hillsborough, but he’s not in the squad at all at Ashton Gate as Wednesday take aim at landing their first away win of the season.

Röhl told the media on Thursday that they had no injury concerns heading into the game, however they will have had a training session on Friday before departing for Bristol on the team bus. It may be that Windass sustained a knock there, however more will be known when the manager does his post-match press conference.

Djeidi Gassama comes in for the number 11 as the only change from the side that beat Rotherham United 2-0, and Ashley Fletcher is back on the bench as well.

Here’s how the teams line up:

