Josh Windass gets Sheffield Wednesday tattoo to commemorate dramatic Owls moment

The Owls star wrote his name into club history a month ago when he scored a last-gasp winner against Barnsley to secure Wednesday’s promotion into the Championship, his diving header sending fans behind the goal into ecstasy as penalties loomed.
Windass and his teammates are due back at Middlewood Road on Friday to begin their preparations for the campaign ahead of the 2023/24 season, and the 29-year-old will be sporting some new ink on his left wrist as he gets back to work at S6.
Local tattoo artist, Tommy Hibberd, was asked to tattoo the minute of Windass’ Wembley winner - 120 +3 - on the man himself, and took to Instagram after it was complete to show off his work at Steel City Style tattoo parlour.