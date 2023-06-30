Josh Windass gets Sheffield Wednesday tattoo to commemorate dramatic Owls moment

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, has had a special tattoo done to commemorate his famous goal at Wembley.

The Owls star wrote his name into club history a month ago when he scored a last-gasp winner against Barnsley to secure Wednesday’s promotion into the Championship, his diving header sending fans behind the goal into ecstasy as penalties loomed.

Windass and his teammates are due back at Middlewood Road on Friday to begin their preparations for the campaign ahead of the 2023/24 season, and the 29-year-old will be sporting some new ink on his left wrist as he gets back to work at S6.

