EFL rule change shows just how much work Sheffield Wednesday have to do this summer

A change in rules for the Championship this season has shone a light on just how much work Sheffield Wednesday still have to do this summer.

The Owls returned to Middlewood Road today for preseason training with only 14 senior players on their books and no manager in situ, however they are working hard behind the scenes to try and rectify both of those issues before their first preseason game takes place in just over a weeks’ time.

An interesting change in ruling came about this week that saw the English Football League confirm that matchday squads can now be increased to 20 players rather than 18, though as things stand Wednesday would have to use a number of academy players in order to fill their bench.

A statement from the EFL on the change read, “Following a discussion by EFL Clubs regarding the number of substitutes named in matchday squads, Championship Clubs have opted to use five substitutes from nine named (an increase from seven named) from the 2023-24 season.

“Clubs in League One and League Two will continue to use five substitutes from seven named on the bench.

“In accordance with the League’s Articles of Association each Division is able to propose and adopt amendments or alterations to a variety of fixture related matters, including the number of substitutes.”