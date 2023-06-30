Sheffield Wednesday are back at Middlewood Road today as preseason gets underway, and they’ve shown off their new training gear.

The Owls were back in for testing on Friday morning as the start of the 2023/24 season draws closer, with the likes of George Byers, Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory and Barry Bannan all on hand at the training ground to be put through their paces following the summer break.

Wednesday have already announced their new home and away kits for the campaign ahead, with both now on sale, but today fans got a first look at the training gear that they’d be wearing for the entirety of it.

The turquoise top and grey shorts have gone down well with the fanbase by the looks of the reaction on social media, with some even suggesting that they prefer it to the actual kits that have been released.

It remains to be seen when the new gear will go on sale, but it appears likely that it will be a popular number in the Megastore when it does.