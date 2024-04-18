Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for a huge clash this weekend, facing relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. The Owls are currently one point from safety and five points behind this weekend’s opponents. Potential safety lies on the line for Rovers, while Wednesday know they can’t afford to fall further behind, and Saturday’s results could yet add further pressure to the fixture.

Danny Rohl’s man have managed to pick up five points from a possible 12 in their last four games, which is a pretty good return for a relegation-battling team, but they are going to need more points to beat the drop. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the Wednesday latest.

Prutton on Blackburn clash

David Prutton has made his prediction for Wednesday’s clash with Blackburn, tipping a 2-2 draw. “(Szmodics is) Very much in the form of his life, so I think they’re [Sheffield Wednesday] going to have a tough task to try and pin him down," Prutton said on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

“I mean the goal that he scored was wonderful, wasn’t it, against Leeds, giving Illan Meslier the eyes and going over him instead of round to the bottom. It’s an intriguing one [this weekend]. I think Wednesday have definitely got their work cut out trying to keep him quiet.”

Wharton on pressure

Blackburn star Scott Wharton admits he and his teammates face ‘massive’ pressure ahead of this weekend. He told the Rovers website: “It’s the first time I’ve been in this position in my career so far and the pressure is massive.