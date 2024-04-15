Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals left 'crying' in changing room after costly & controversial decision
Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter was left begging for VAR after his players were brought to tears after a late equaliser on Saturday. The Terriers could have moved out of the relegation zone with a win, but they could only manage a draw against Bristol City due to a controversial decision deep into stoppage time.
Bristol were awarded a penalty 11 minutes into second half stoppage time, affording Nahki Wells the opportunity to level the score. The result means Huddersfield stay in the bottom three, one point behind Birmingham City and goal difference ahead of Sheffield Wednesday with just three games to go.
Huddersfield were left enraged by the late decision, so much so that some players were crying in the changing room after the game, according to manager Breitenreiter, who is desperate to see VAR in the second tier.
“I have said before that the Championship needs VAR for sure and this moment proved it,” he said after the game. “We don’t think it was a penalty and a referee needs to be 150 per cent sure to award one in the 98th minute.
“VAR would have meant justice for my team. I spoke to the referee afterwards and she explained her reasons for the decision, but that doesn’t change anything. I feel so sorry for my players because they are crying in the dressing room, yet their performance today was all I could have asked. We played as a team for 90 minutes, working hard throughout and created chances.
“Maybe we should have scored a second goal, but we defended well as a team, which is what we needed in more games in the past. You could tell the Bristol City fans were unhappy with their team at half-time and that shows how well we played. Ollie Turton is in the dressing room trying to apologise for a mistake. But he didn’t make a mistake.”
