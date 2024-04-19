Danny Röhl tends to keep a few guessing when it comes to his tactical approach to matches, switching things up as so many Championship bosses do depending on where and who they’re playing. It makes these predicted line-ups something of a fool’s errand, but hey, why not?
Wednesday’s triumphant win at QPR saw Wednesday line up in a fluid four-at-the-back set-up. They’ve flittered to a five. Who knows?
There’ll be no return for either Di’Shon Bernard or Ian Poveda, said Röhl, with no fresh knocks reported as of Thursday lunchtime. Here’s the dark stab we’ve plumped for ahead of the clash at Blackburn Rovers many believe is do-or-die.
1. GK - James Beadle
Has made some really classy saves in recent weeks and seems to be in-tune with how Wednesday want to go about things. His manager has spoken glowingly of him and has protected him from criticism. He'll start.
2. RB - Pol Valentin
Made an impact from the bench against Norwich and followed it up with a bright showing in the Stoke draw. Whether Wednesday plump for a four or a five, you'd expect him to start.
3. CB - Bambo Diaby
This one seems reliant on the Owls going with a four at the back - and could easily go to Dominic Iorfa, who is more adept at playing forward. Diaby has experienced huge ups and downs in his first campaign with Wednesday.
4. CB - Michael Ihiekwe
The man who can't be moved at the heart of Wednesday's defence. He's become the totem around which the defence is built and will be desperate to continue his fine form in the last few months.