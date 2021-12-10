Windass was left out for the 0-0 draw away at Portsmouth earlier in the week, a decision that raised a few eyebrows given the way that he’s performed since coming back from injury, but it’s now been revealed that he is back in contention for the trip to Crewe.

The Owls have had a difficult time of it on the injury front in recent months, with plenty of players being forced out of games as they recover from a variety of different ailments.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore explained after drawing at Pompey that leaving Windass out was more of a precautionary decision, and he’s now revealed that the attacker – as well as the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Ciaran Brennan – could face Alexandra. Lee Gregory is also fine after coming off with a niggle at Fratton Park.

Speaking to the media today, the Owls boss explained, “Obviously Josh Windass is back in contention. Ciaran Brennan is back in contention. And Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is back in contention… We’ve lightened the load with a few bodies coming back, so we’re really pleased to have them back.

“They’ve all trained today, so we’ll see their condition when they report for the game tomorrow.”

Wednesday face the Railwaymen at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as they look to make it 12 games unbeaten in League One and climb back up into the Play-Off places.