Following their hard-fought 0-0 draw against Portsmouth on Tuesday night, Moore’s Wednesday have now 67 days without a defeat in a league game, and have lost just five games in 90 minutes across 28 games in all competitions this season.

The Owls boss knows that there have been too many draws, many of which could have been victories, but he also admits that he’s pleased with their 11-game unbeaten run in League One that has made sure they’ve kept themselves in contention for a promotion push as we approach the midway point.

Speaking about the club’s current form, Moore said, “That’s 11 games unbeaten now and you have to take the positives from that because it is a positive. I want to make Sheffield Wednesday a hard team to beat and we are showing that. We know some of the draws should’ve been wins but tonight at Portsmouth that was a really positive point.

“In some games we’ve felt like one point should’ve been three but tonight we battled hard for that one point and got something from the game which we deserved.”

It’s been almost three years since Wednesday went 11 league games without defeat (they went 12 unbeaten in the first three months of 2019), and if they can avoid defeat against Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley then it’ll be 13 without loss for the first time since a 14-game unbeaten run sealed promotion up from the third tier back in 2012.