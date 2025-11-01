Ryan Mason was left disappointed by West Bromwich Albion’s performance as they failed to find a way past Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls picked up a good clean sheet and a point on the road as they visited the Hawthorns on Saturday, but could have even come away with all three after a strong finish that - on another day - may have resulted in a winner.

Mason, who saw his side booed off at the final whistle, admitted that their second half ‘wasn’t great’ as Wednesday took some control of the game, but also felt like they didn’t have that ‘bit of luck’ that was possibly needed to seal victory.

“It’s really disappointing. I think the opening goal was always going to be so important,” he told the club. “In the first half we pushed and had some opportunities, especially in the first 20 minutes. Things didn’t really fall our way in terms of chances.

“I think the longer the game goes on at 0-0, I think you could feel a little bit of anxiety creep in and we started rushing decisions. We need to work on that and we need to stay disciplined in our football and try and execute it for as long as possible.

“We know there are no easy games in this division, but it’s a disappointing day because we really want to win games at home and we need to win games of football. There’s a massive disappointment about today... We had loads of final-third opportunities and moments, we had a few chances from set-plays, but we didn’t do enough. There wasn’t enough conviction and sometimes you need the ball to fall your way or have a bit of luck, and we didn’t have any of that today.

“It’s extremely disappointing and it’s a tough result. The second-half performance wasn’t great, to be perfectly honest. We got anxious and rushed things and we’ll work on that for sure.”

Wednesday took a step closer to parity with their point in the Midlands as they moved to -5 at the bottom of the table, and they’ll be hoping to take an even bigger step in midweek when they welcome Norwich City to Hillsborough for another tough Championship outing.